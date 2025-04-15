Frontgrade opens the doors to its Microelectronics Facility

The facility is certified by the Defence Logistics Agency (DLA) to produce Qualified Manufacturers List (QML) Class Q, V, Y, and T microelectronic products under MIL-PRF-38535. It includes a 5,100-square-foot Class 1000 (ISO-6) cleanroom and a 1A Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Control classification to protect sensitive electronics.

“Frontgrade has more than 3 decades of experience successfully delivering high-reliability microelectronics for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications,” says Allen Couture, Chief Operations Officer at Frontgrade, in a press release. “We’re offering customers a tremendous opportunity to leverage our company’s proven manufacturing capabilities and services to their own advantage.”

The facility is certified to handle classified materials up to a Secret level and holds Category 1A Trusted Supplier accreditation from the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) of the U.S. Department of Defense. This designation indicates compliance with stringent security standards for defence-related microelectronics manufacturing.

Available services at the Colorado Springs site include packaging, testing, qualification, wafer processing, custom assembly, and environmental testing. By opening its facility, Frontgrade aims to support secure and high-reliability microelectronics manufacturing for aerospace and defence programs.