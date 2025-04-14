SOTI partners with Urovo to boost battery monitoring

Canada-based Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions provider SOTI has announced a partnership with China-headquartered Urovo to tackle a major pain point in the transportation and logistics (T&L) industry: reducing mobile-device-related downtime.

According to SOTI’s research, 98% of Australian T&L workers use mobile technology daily, yet they lose an average of 16 hours per employee every month due to device failures. When problems arise, 32% of workers report difficulty identifying the issue and deciding on next steps, while 39% say drivers lack immediate access to IT support or training apps. These challenges prolong downtime, jeopardise timely deliveries, and undermine operational efficiency.

In response, SOTI XSight now supports Urovo’s advanced smart batteries, giving organisations real-time insights into battery health, performance, and location. By proactively monitoring batteries with SOTI XSight, companies can predict and prevent failures before they happen, ensuring shifts run smoothly and drivers can focus on delivering goods on time. The combination of Urovo’s hardware innovations and SOTI’s data-driven diagnostics mitigates critical disruptions, such as battery failure and connectivity loss, that can otherwise stall operations and contribute to downtime, according to a media release

“SOTI XSight is specifically designed to help businesses identify and resolve device-related issues as quickly as possible,” said Michael Dyson, VP of Sales, APAC at SOTI. “By integrating Urovo’s smart battery technology with advanced analytics and remote support capabilities, we’re giving organisations a powerful way to identify battery problems early, reduce downtime, and maintain consistent productivity on the road.”

Urovo’s next-generation smart batteries record essential metrics, including manufacture date, charge capacity, current health, temperature, cycle count, and serial number. These insights feed directly into SOTI XSight, where IT teams can analyse usage patterns for each individual battery. Instead of discarding entire batches prematurely, organisations can focus on replacing only those batteries that are at risk of failing.

“SOTI has consistently been a key partner of Urovo,” said Herbert Huang, Product Director at Urovo. “SOTI XSight provides timely reminders for battery replacements, boosting the efficiency of battery safety management for businesses, which contributes to a smarter, safer, and more efficient user experience.’”

By seamlessly integrating Urovo’s advanced battery technology with SOTI’s data-driven diagnostics, both companies aim to tackle operational challenges head-on, from preventing unexpected power losses to ensuring on-the-go support for drivers, the media release said.