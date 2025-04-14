SEALSQ and IC’ALPS team up to enhance automotive ASIC safety

Switzerland-based SEALSQ, a company that focuses on developing and selling semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, has announced a strategic collaboration with French ASIC design firm IC’ALPS.

With proven track records in automotive applications, IC’ALPS brings expertise in power management ICs, quality design, test-fault coverage and FMEDA (Failure Modes, Effects and Diagnostic Analysis) — positioning this partnership to redefine automotive safety and security by introducing a new class of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) tailored for Functional Safety in the age of post-quantum computing, according to a media release.

Through this partnership, SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure technology will be integrated into IC’ALPS’ automotive ASIC designs, providing robust cryptographic resistance against quantum-era threats.

IC’ALPS brings extensive experience in designing chips for systems requiring high Automotive Safety Integrity Levels (ASILs), including analog (LED drivers, PMICs, DCDC converters, high-precision current sensors among others), and digital (embedded microcontroller, hardware accelerators for data signal processing) functions ensuring resilience against both systematic and random hardware failures, the media release said.

ASICs allow system integrators to consolidate multiple functions into a single chip, reducing component count, improving reliability, and enhancing system efficiency. With IC’ALPS’ IATF16949-ready design methodology and rigorous test fault coverage for quality assurance, combined with SEALSQ’s cryptographic IP, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers will benefit from ultra-secure, deterministic, and highly customized semiconductor solutions.