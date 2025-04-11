NEO to leverage Elementium’s advanced electrolyte tech

Canada’s NEO Battery Materials, a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, has announced a collaboration with Boston, MA based Elementium Materials, an advanced battery electrolyte technology company.

Under the terms of the agreement, NEO will apply Elementium’s advanced electrolytes to its silicon battery platform for use in specialty commercial applications.

As one of the four core battery components, electrolytes serve as the medium of transport for lithium ions between the anode and cathode during charging and discharging. While traditional electrolytes face corrosion, oxidation, and toxic gas formation issues, Elementium has engineered advanced electrolyte formulations to enhance battery stability, material robustness, and safety, according to a media release.

The primary goal for collaboration is to improve electrochemical performance metrics, especially ultra-fast charging and discharging capabilities. This initiative is part of NEO’s broader strategy to identify complementary technologies that enable silicon battery integration into a wider range of downstream markets.

“High-demand, emerging downstream markets – such as power tools, humanoid robots, drone/UAV, and aerospace systems – require high-specification batteries in which silicon anodes and advanced electrolytes are indispensable components,” said Spencer Huh, CEO & President of NEO. “Through this collaboration, NEO and Elementium are confident to deliver solutions that address these increasingly stringent performance needs.”