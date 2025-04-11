Farnell inks new global distribution agreement with MCC

MCC provides components including diodes, MOSFETs, IGBTs, silicon carbide (SiC) devices, protection components, voltage regulators, transistors, and power modules. The company is known for its emphasis on product reliability and functionality.

“We are delighted to partner with MCC, a leading manufacturer known for its exceptional products and global support. MCC consistently delivers shorter lead times, and with its integrated device manufacturing model and diverse production facilities, the company’s ability to swiftly adapt to market demands while ensuring product consistency and availability is truly commendable,” says Jose Lok, Global Product Category Director – Onboard Components, Farnell Global, in a press release

Ultimately, this partnership will provide Farnell developer customers with access to more than 10,000 MCC semiconductor products that can enhance their designs, including advanced automotive-grade components, which represent 25% of MCC's extensive portfolio.