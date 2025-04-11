Farnell inks new global distribution agreement with MCC
Farnell has entered into a global distribution agreement with Micro Commercial Components (MCC), expanding its range of discrete semiconductor solutions available to customers in sectors such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and computing.
MCC provides components including diodes, MOSFETs, IGBTs, silicon carbide (SiC) devices, protection components, voltage regulators, transistors, and power modules. The company is known for its emphasis on product reliability and functionality.
“We are delighted to partner with MCC, a leading manufacturer known for its exceptional products and global support. MCC consistently delivers shorter lead times, and with its integrated device manufacturing model and diverse production facilities, the company’s ability to swiftly adapt to market demands while ensuring product consistency and availability is truly commendable,” says Jose Lok, Global Product Category Director – Onboard Components, Farnell Global, in a press release
Ultimately, this partnership will provide Farnell developer customers with access to more than 10,000 MCC semiconductor products that can enhance their designs, including advanced automotive-grade components, which represent 25% of MCC's extensive portfolio.
Pamela Cheng, General Manager, MCC, adds, “MCC is excited to join the Farnell family and the element14 community. Farnell is highly respected in the engineering industry, and we look forward to a successful partnership built on innovation and moving technology forward.”