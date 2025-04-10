STMicroelectronics targets edge AI leadership with STM32N6

“It is actually exciting times for STMicroelectronics,” Hilkens told Evertiq. “There’s a lot of buzz around AI these days, there's a lot of buzz of edge AI – doing AI right where the data is generated. And what's new for ST is that last December we launched a new product which just emphasises our ambition to be a leader in that domain.”

In December 2024, STMicroelectronics launched the STM32N6, a microcontroller specifically designed for AI workloads at the edge. According to Hilkens, this new product sets a benchmark in performance and efficiency.

“The STM32 N6 is a real game changer in the world of edge AI,” he said. “It’s the first microcontroller optimised for AI workloads and its a real superhero because it breaks all previous records we’ve seen so far in terms of AI processing workloads on the edge. It gives our customers a real advantage in terms of total solution cost, power efficiency, and space requirements.”

The launch is part of ST’s broader ambition to lead the edge AI domain, a market expected to grow significantly as demand increases for intelligent devices that process data locally rather than relying on the cloud.

Customer response has been strong even before the official release.

“We actually had more than 50 customers engaged with this product even before it was launched. So from that point of view, it's a real success so far,” Hilkens noted.

Edwin Hilkens hosting a presentation during Evertiq Expo Sophia Antipolis – © Evertiq

