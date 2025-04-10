IQE and X-FAB to develop European-based GaN Power device platform

With an initial two-year scope of work, IQE and X-FAB will collaborate to develop a 650V GaN device. The agreement will leverage IQE’s GaN epitaxy design and process expertise, along with X-FAB’s technology development and device fabrication capabilities to offer an optimised technology-substrate combination for automotive, data centre and consumer applications.

“We are excited to join forces with X-FAB to develop a world-class GaN power foundry solution in Europe, providing outsourced optionality for our fabless customers. Building on our GaN epitaxy expertise and recent investment in additional GaN reactor capacity, this agreement aligns with our GaN diversification strategy, expands our customer reach, and accelerates time-to-market for GaN power applications,” says Jutta Meier, Interim CEO and CFO of IQE, in a press release.

The collaboration will provide fabless semiconductor companies with a leading-edge, off-the-shelf GaN platform – accelerating their innovation cycles and time-to-market. The technology will also serve as a foundation for future product development, extending beyond 650V to address the growing market demand for Power Electronics.