Horiba acquires EtaMaX in South Korea

EtaMax specialises in wafer inspection systems that utilise photoluminescence analysis technology to detect defects and assess uniformity in compound semiconductor wafers. The acquisition will enable Horiba to integrate its expertise in spectroscopy with EtaMax’s software technologies, aiming to deliver more precise and efficient inspection solutions.

With demand for compound semiconductors rising – driven by the growth of data centres, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence – manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to improve quality control and yield. Horiba says the combination of its core technologies, including Raman spectroscopy and ellipsometry, with EtaMax’s inspection systems will help address these challenges.

The acquisition aligns with Horiba's Mid-Long Term Management Plan, under which the company aims to reach JPY 235 billion (EUR 1.45 billion) in sales in its Materials & Semiconductor segment by 2028. Strengthening its offering in compound semiconductor wafer inspection is seen as a strategic step toward achieving that target.