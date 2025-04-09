Sensirion opens new production building in Hungary

The additional building brings the company roughly 7,000 square metres of new production and logistics capacity. This will significantly increase the production capacity for sensor modules to support Sensirion's growth goals, the company states in a press release.

Sensirion opened its Debrecen site five years ago. Millions of sensors and modules are now manufactured in Hungary and delivered to customers worldwide. Sensor modules are primarily produced for applications in the medical technology and automotive markets. For the past year, leakage modules for the detection of A2L refrigerants for the American market have also been manufactured at the location.

The expansion of the production facility in Debrecen is described as an important and strategic step for Sensirion and is in line with the company's growth strategy and its desire to create more jobs in Debrecen. However, the company does not specify how many jobs are being created with the expansion.

Sensirion does however say that the expansion will have no impact on jobs in Switzerland – as the company is also planning to expand its production capacity in Switzerland in the medium term.