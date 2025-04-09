GA-ASI teams up with Hanwha to bolster UAS business

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace have agreed to collaborate on the development and production of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for the global defense market.

The joint effort follows the successful completion of a major flight demonstration in 2024 when the two companies launched a GA-ASI MQ-1C Gray Eagle STOL (GE STOL) UAS from the South Korean Navy’s amphibious landing ship ROKS Dokdo (LPH-6111) as it was underway at sea off the coast of Pohang, South Korea, according to a media release.

“We're excited to extend and deepen our business relationship with Hanwha,” said GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue. “Our test flight with Gray Eagle STOL was well-received by the Republic of Korea Navy, and we know Hanwha is ready to invest to grow a UAS business with GA-ASI both in Korea and the US.”

Gray Eagle STOL, which stands for short takeoff and landing, is the only medium-altitude, long-endurance aircraft of its kind with the ability to operate without a catapult or arresting gear from fight deck-equipped warships such as amphibious ships and aircraft carriers, the media release said. It additionally enables true runway independence by operating from unimproved fields and roads, beaches, parking lots, etc.

Hanwha Aerospace plans to invest more than 300 billion KRW (USD 203.5M) in the development and production facilities for GE STOL and UAS engines, expand research and development activities, and provide production infrastructure in both South Korea and with GA-ASI in the US. This is in addition to GA-ASI’s past and ongoing investment in UAS STOL development. Hanwha also plans to create jobs by securing talent in related fields and to foster the domestic (Korean) UAS industry ecosystem by discovering domestic parts and material partner companies. GA-ASI expects the endeavor to create nearly 10,000 jobs based upon the expected sales and support over the next 10 years, and at least 500 jobs in the US.