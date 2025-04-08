Intelligent Memory eyes growth despite harket headwinds

“Over the last two years, the situation of the memory markets has been difficult,” Rossetto stated. “Consumer markets have especially suffered. It’s not necessarily a drop in volume, but rather a decline in pricing that has affected everyone.”

Despite the broader downturn, Rossetto highlighted areas of resilience for Intelligent Memory. Demand remains strong in sectors such as medical and automotive, which continue to offer stable business opportunities. “There is still significant demand when it comes to medical applications and automotive,” he said.

Rossetto, who has worked in the memory industry for 15 years, pointed out that cyclical trends are typical in this sector. “Every three to four years, there are cycles – you have demand picking up, demand going down, and pick up again, and also some new applications driving demand, for example, AI,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Rossetto emphasised the potential for growth in the defence sector.

“We expect defence budgets to increase globally, also in Europe, with countries like France and Germany planning to invest significantly more over the next years. So defence can be an opportunity,” he said.

Medical applications are also expected to remain a key area of strength, with consistent and growing demand.

When asked about the company’s future direction, Rossetto highlighted Intelligent Memory’s focus on industrial markets rather than consumer electronics. He noted the company’s recent expansion in flash memory, an area in which it has increased investment over the past two years.

“This will be one of the main growth engines for this year. I'm confident in this type of product, we are going to at least double our revenue this year in this segment,” he said

Rossetto, who joined Intelligent Memory in May 2024, ended the interview by saying that the company is already seeing good growth for the year.

