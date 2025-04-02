Robert Feurle takes the helm at Wolfspeed

Feurle succeeds Thomas Werner, who has been serving as interim Executive Chairman following the departure of Gregg Lowe. Werner will return to his role as Chairman of the Board after the transition.

With more than two decades of experience in the semiconductor industry, Feurle brings extensive expertise in leading global organisations focused on advanced power semiconductor solutions for high-voltage applications, including silicon and silicon carbide. Most recently, Feurle served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Opto Semiconductors Business Unit at ams-OSRAM AG. His career also includes leadership roles at Infineon Technologies, Micron Technology, Qimonda, and Siemens.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Wolfspeed during such a transformative period. During my tenure at Infineon, I became intimately familiar with the silicon carbide industry and saw firsthand Wolfspeed’s impressive leadership in the space. I believe we have just begun to scratch the surface of the vast potential of silicon carbide. Wolfspeed’s world-class facilities, exceptional talent, and robust intellectual property position us to maintain and expand our market leadership,” said Feurle, in the press release.

Feurle assumes the CEO role as Wolfspeed continues to focus on improving financial performance, accelerating its path to positive free cash flow, and taking proactive steps to strengthen its balance sheet. The company also plans to raise cost-effective capital to support its long-term growth ambitions.