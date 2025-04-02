Metavisio, BKB team up to build data center in South Korea

French firm Metavisio Thomson Computing has signed an MoU with BKB Energy, a South Korean energy company specializing in high-capacity power infrastructure development and supply, for the development of a data center in South Korea.

Based at a Yeongwol-gun mining site in Gangwon Province, the project will leverage a 260MW power supply validated by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), along with an ongoing feasibility study and environmental assessment, according to a media release.

Metavisio Thomson Computing is a French company specializing in the research and development of IT, hardware, and software solutions under the Thomson brand.

“This project aligns with METAVISIO – THOMSON Computing’s strategy to develop high-performance computing infrastructures and strengthen its role in artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies,” said Stéphan Français, President of METAVISIO – THOMSON Computing. “Through our partnership with BKB Energy, we are contributing to an innovative and sustainable data center project in South Korea.”

As part of this agreement, up to USD 900 million, to be deployed within six months, will be invested in convertible bonds issued by BKB Energy, the media release said.

“We are excited to collaborate with METAVISIO – THOMSON Computing on this high-potential project, combining energy expertise with technological innovation,” said Si Woo Chung, President of BKB Energy. “This partnership represents a major step forward in developing South Korea’s digital infrastructure.”

South Korea’s AI Computing Infrastructure Special Committee recently announced plans to boost the country’s AI computing infrastructure. These include securing 10,000 GPUs by the end of 2025 and another 8,000 by the middle of 2026.