BelGaN’s facility to be repurposed for photonic chip production

According to curator Ali Heerman, the site in Oudenaarde, East Flanders, has been acquired for EUR 20.35 million, though the purchase does not include any machinery. The identity of the investor has not yet been disclosed.

Speaking to the Belga News Agency, Heerman stated that the European investor plans to inject between EUR 200 million and EUR 250 million into the facility, with the goal of restarting chip production. This could potentially create up to 500 new jobs.

BelGaN originally acquired the Oudenaarde fab in 2022 and initiated a transition from traditional silicon chip production to gallium nitride (GaN) technology. However, the shift did not yield the expected financial returns quickly enough, ultimately leading to the company’s insolvency. The new owner intends to continue chip production at the site but will not pursue GaN technology.

“There is a business plan for photonic chip production,” Ali Heerman told the Belga News Agency. “That is a totally different type of production than what used to be done at BelGaN. The new technology would mainly have applications in AI, data centres and the automotive industry.”

Alongside the successful European bidder, two other companies — one from China and one from India — also submitted proposals. However, details of their offers remain confidential.