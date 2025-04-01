UMC opens new fab expansion in Singapore
Semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has officially opened its new fab facility in Singapore. The first phase of the new facility will start volume production in 2026, bringing UMC’s total production capacity in Singapore to more than 1 million wafers annually.
The facility – a greenfield expansion – adjacent to UMC’s existing fab in the Pasir Ris Wafer Fab Park, spans two phases. Up to USD 5 billion will be invested to bring the first phase to full capacity of 30,000 wafers per month, with room for further investment in a second phase expansion in the future.
The new facility is equipped for manufacturing with UMC’s 22nm and 28nm solutions – the most advanced foundry processes currently in Singapore's semiconductor sector – for global customers' products, including premium smartphone display chips, power-efficient memory chips for IoT devices, and next-gen connectivity chips, a press release reads.
The company states that the expansion is expected to create approximately 700 jobs locally over the next few years, including process and equipment engineers as well as research and development engineers.
“This new state-of-the-art facility in Singapore signals a new phase of growth for UMC. It enhances our ability to meet future chip demand, driven by continuous innovations in connectivity, automotive, and AI,” says SC Chien, President of UMC, in the press release. “The unique geography of Singapore also makes the new facility well placed to support our customers in strengthening supply chain resilience. This fab expansion closely aligns with the Singapore government’s vision to become a leading advanced manufacturing hub, and we are deeply grateful for their support.”