UMC opens new fab expansion in Singapore

The facility – a greenfield expansion – adjacent to UMC’s existing fab in the Pasir Ris Wafer Fab Park, spans two phases. Up to USD 5 billion will be invested to bring the first phase to full capacity of 30,000 wafers per month, with room for further investment in a second phase expansion in the future.

The new facility is equipped for manufacturing with UMC’s 22nm and 28nm solutions – the most advanced foundry processes currently in Singapore's semiconductor sector – for global customers' products, including premium smartphone display chips, power-efficient memory chips for IoT devices, and next-gen connectivity chips, a press release reads.

The company states that the expansion is expected to create approximately 700 jobs locally over the next few years, including process and equipment engineers as well as research and development engineers.