Hitachi opens new semiconductor equipment plant

The new facility is designed to enhance the production capacity of the company's etching systems by integrating digitalised and automated production lines. In addition to improving efficiency, the facility has been developed with a focus on employee well-being and sustainability, incorporating renewable energy sources to achieve carbon neutrality, a press release reads.

The semiconductor market is expected to experience continued growth, driven by the increasing demand for technologies such as generative AI and autonomous driving. With the new facility now operational, Hitachi High-Tech aims to address customer needs by reducing development timelines, cutting costs, and enhancing productivity.

The new production facility offers Hitachi High-Tech 35,000 new square metres of space – essentially doubling the company's production capacity.