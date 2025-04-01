Exicom partners with IONAGE to make EV charging accessible in India

Indian EV charging and critical power solutions manufacturer Exicom has announced a strategic partnership with IONAGE, an EV charging software platform provider.

This collaboration aims to build a neutral, unified and accessible EV charging ecosystem, while simplifying charger discoverability, accessibility, and management across India, according to a media release.

Exicom has an installed base of about 175,000 chargers. By joining forces with IONAGE, the companies seek to build a solid open charger discoverability and management platform for different charging networks to converge on, enabling end EV users to effortlessly charge across networks, the media release said.

As part of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Exicom’s extensive EV charging solutions will integrate with IONAGE’s robust CMS platform, offering a seamless CMS integration option for various charging networks in the country while helping build a more robust EV charging ecosystem.

“We are excited to partner with IONAGE to simplify the EV charging experience in India,” Anshuman Divyanshu, CEO of EVSE business of Exicom, said. “This collaboration will not only help address the challenges users face in accessing charging stations but also strengthen the EV charger ecosystem by creating a unified platform that supports seamless, efficient, and reliable EV charging across the country.”