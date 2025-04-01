Fabienne de Thomas, speaking on behalf of AKTANTIS, outlined the organisation’s mission and impact.

“AKTANTIS is a non-profit organisation established in 2005, bringing together 300 members, including large companies, SMEs, startups, researchers, and financial partners. Our goal is to boost innovation and R&D, supporting the growth of startups and SMEs while contributing to job creation and the development of key players in the ecosystem.”

Electronics and microelectronics are among AKTANTIS’s strategic focus areas, with around 100 member companies spanning the entire value chain, from intellectual property and chip components to research institutions. The cluster connects approximately 400 researchers specialising in these fields, covering a geographical area from Toulouse to Nice and Sophia Antipolis. Notable members include major industry names such as NXP, STMicroelectronics, and Schneider, alongside a growing number of startups and scale-ups.

When asked about the benefits of the French "Silicon Valley" for foreign companies, Mariel Campanella emphasised the importance of networking.

“As a membership organisation, we create links between foreign companies and local industry players, facilitating business opportunities, research collaborations, and innovation partnerships. Additionally, we help companies build European projects and secure public funding at the EU level. We also organise delegation visits to help foreign companies explore the ecosystem and, in turn, introduce French companies to new markets.”

Looking ahead, de Thomas expressed optimism about the future of Sophia Antipolis as a hub for technological advancement.

“This region is rich in expertise, particularly in secure chips, cybersecurity, and AI, including edge AI technologies. With a strong talent pool of engineers and researchers from institutions in Aix-Marseille and surrounding areas, the ecosystem is well-equipped to support companies looking to develop and expand in the sector. The favourable environment, both in terms of business opportunities and quality of life, makes this an attractive destination for innovation.”

As AKTANTIS continues its mission, it remains committed to strengthening the deep-tech landscape by fostering collaboration, supporting emerging companies, and enhancing the global competitiveness of the region’s technology sector.