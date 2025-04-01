Aixtron delivers G10-AsP system to Nokia

This development marks a step forward in PIC technology, which is increasingly relevant for applications such as high-speed data communication, 5G, sensing, and artificial intelligence. The global market for PICs is expected to grow significantly, with a projected increase from approximately USD 12 billion in 2023 to USD 41 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 16%, Aixtron states in a press release.

Since introducing the industry’s first large-scale photonic integrated circuits, Nokia has been a key player in PIC development. Leveraging high-performance Indium Phosphide (InP), Nokia’s PICs integrate a range of optical functions on a single chip – reducing cost, footprint, and power consumption while enhancing performance and reliability. The transition to 6-inch wafers is expected to enhance manufacturing efficiency by increasing production volumes and reducing per-unit costs.

The G10-AsP system from Aixtron is designed to deliver precise and uniform manufacturing processes for PICs. Features such as an advanced injector system and temperature control contribute to improved uniformity across wafers. The system also includes automated Cassette-to-Cassette (C2C) wafer loading to enhance operational efficiency.