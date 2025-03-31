Siemens Cre8Ventures partners with Minima to enhance IoT security

Siemens Cre8Ventures is partnering with Minima, a decentralized layer 1 blockchain for embedded systems, to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities, data integrity and decentralized trust mechanisms to the Siemens Cre8Ventures Digital Twin Marketplace, and address unmet needs in robotics, automotive, energy and healthcare equipment industries.

“This partnership not only strengthens industry-specific security solutions but also supports the sovereignty goals of the EU Chips Act, ensuring European technology independence and leadership in next-generation digital ecosystems,” Carson Bradbury, Director - EU Chips Act & Co-founder Siemens Cre8Ventures,” wrote in a blog post on the company website.

As the robotics, automotive, energy, and healthcare sectors rapidly evolve through connected devices, data-driven ecosystems, and autonomous systems, they face significant cybersecurity challenges and data integrity concerns.

“Minima’s embedded blockchain enables IoT equipment to run a full node, eliminating all central points of failure and ensuring fully decentralized security, data integrity, and trustless verification for a range of markets,” the blog post says.

The Siemens Cre8Ventures Digital Twin Marketplace provides an advanced testing and validation environment, enabling startups and industry leaders in automotive, energy, and healthcare to de-risk and accelerate technology adoption.

Through this partnership, Minima enhances digital twin security and verification processes by authenticating digital twin models, securing V2X & IoT communication, and enabling trust in supply chain data, the blog post says.

Minima announced last year it was working with semiconductor firm ARM to develop a microchip with a decentralized ledger embedded in it. The partnership with Siemens will further the sovereignty goals of the EU Chips Act to reduce reliance on foreign chip manufacturers, Minima said.