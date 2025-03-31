RS on procurement challenges and digital transformation

Addressing Procurement Challenges

RS, known for its e-commerce and procurement solutions, focuses on simplifying purchasing processes for its customers.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our customers' purchasing processes and streamline supplier management," Zofia Cholewińska explained.

One of the key challenges companies face is the cost and complexity of implementing new procurement solutions. "Most of our solutions are free of charge for customers," she noted. "We provide ready-to-use systems that help streamline procurement and reduce supplier dependencies."

Digital Solutions in Procurement

The company integrates technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and API-based systems to enable real-time tracking of goods.

"Data is the most valuable currency in today’s world, and our solutions help customers make informed decisions based on real-time insights," Zofia Cholewińska said.

RS also collaborates with major procurement platforms like SAP, ARIBA, COUPA, and Simple Systems, allowing companies to integrate procurement tools into their existing workflows.

Looking Ahead

When asked about the future, Zofia Cholewińska highlighted RS’s plans to expand its procurement solutions while also focusing on maintenance and product-plus solutions.

"We want to connect as many customers as possible and offer solutions that make their purchasing processes easier," she said.

RS’s approach reflects a broader trend in the industry—companies seeking more efficient and transparent procurement solutions while leveraging digital tools to navigate an increasingly complex supply chain.