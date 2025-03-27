Call2Recycle, RLG partner to enhance battery collection safety

Call2Recycle, a Canadian battery collection and recycling organization, and German circular solutions provider RLG have announced a collaboration to advance battery collection safety through the lithium-ion safety (LiSa) box.

This new technology, provided by RLG, is designed to enhance safety and address the growing challenges the recycling sector faces.

As the use of battery-powered devices continues to grow, the need for safe and convenient recycling options is also becoming increasingly important. Call2Recycle’s extensive network of nearly 15,000 collection sites already offers a comprehensive range of safety solutions to reduce the risks of thermal incidents throughout the recycling process.

The addition of the LiSa box, designed for shipping and storage of damaged, defective, or recalled lithium-ion batteries, will help further ensure safer collection and handling of these batteries, according to a media release.

The LiSa boxes will be introduced throughout 2025 in Call2Recycle’s extensive collection network, and support industries using and collecting large volumes of lithium-ion batteries, offering a safe, scalable storage and transportation solution for end-of-life, damaged, defective or recalled lithium-ion batteries and electronics.

RLG also offers a LiSa+ circular take-back service that provides battery and electronics collection on a timely basis and at the appropriate cadence for customer needs.

RLG’s local Canadian presence is backed by 20 years of global expertise in battery take-back solutions, the media release said.

“Our global impact amounts to an average of over 79,000 tonnes of batteries collected each year,” said Les Griffith, Senior Director Business Development, RLG Americas. “Through our partnership with Call2Recycle, we look forward to expanding our services in the North American market, ensuring the safe return of critical raw materials back into supply chains, conserving materials and providing growth through sustainable, circular solutions.”