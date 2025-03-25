Philips, Ibex expand partnership to boost AI-enabled pathology

Health technology giant Philips has announced the expansion of its partnership with Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex) and a new release of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) to further accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled digital pathology to address the pressure pathologists face because of the global shortage of pathologists and the growing number of cancer patients.

Following the start of the partnership in 2021, Philips and Ibex can now offer even further interoperability of its solutions, aiming to enhance diagnostic workflows for clinicians and enabling better care for more people, according to a media release.

Ibex’s AI and Philips’ digital pathology solution have shown to improve reporting efficiency and drive productivity gains of up to 37%, Philips said. Through this partnership, pathology laboratories are able to utilize PIPS, which includes the full portfolio of scanners and Image Management System, and Ibex’s platform of AI-powered tools for prostate, breast and gastric cancer diagnostics.

Expanding access and streamlining the use of AI-powered tools in digital pathology will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of pathology labs.

“Pathology provides key information for a precise diagnosis. The Philips and Ibex solutions are especially beneficial to the diagnosis of cancer cases because they aid our pathologists in making an accurate and quick diagnosis,” said Sam Terese, President & CEO of Alverno Laboratories. “These integrated pathology solutions help us provide the highest possible quality result that any lab can deliver, getting answers back to our clinicians quickly and saving patients sleepless nights, even on complex cases.”

By further integrating Ibex’s AI with PIPS, the solutions can offer optimized workflows, including help with case prioritization, AI-powered cancer detection and reporting, providing easier integration of productivity enhancing tools for more confident diagnosis, supporting better patient care, Philips said.

Philips is also introducing Philips IntelliSite Pathology 6.0, including several new features and AI capabilities into the system. By providing advanced analysis and insights based on the context of the scanned images, pathology teams can access a seamless, AI-powered clinical workflow solution, from case management through to diagnosis and reporting, the media release said.