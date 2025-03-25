ENC, InductEV team up to enhance electric bus mobility

California-based bus manufacturer ENC has partnered with wireless EV charging pioneer InductEV to give transit operators a broader selection of electric bus options, including proven high-power wireless charging, eliminating range limitations and providing more favorable economics than wired or Pantograph systems.

It marks the first time in recent years that transit agencies will have access to a new and improved vehicle option — a vital development amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and performance challenges across North America, according to a media release.

As part of the collaboration, ENC will begin offering wireless inductive charging on its battery-electric buses using InductEV’s high-power hardware. Municipal transit agencies across the US, including multiple fleets in Washington State, California, Oregon, Indianapolis, and Martha’s Vineyard, are now successfully using this wireless charging solution on their routes and in hybrid on-route and depot deployments.

“ENC is poised to become a major force in North American transit by embracing proven technology and delivering next-generation zero-emission buses with the advantages of wireless inductive charging,” said John F. Rizzo, President and CEO at InductEV. “ENC’s track record, combined with InductEV’s wireless charging technology, reinforces its leadership position in sustainable public transportation.”

“We’ve been following InductEV’s municipal transit deployments across the US and look forward to adding its high-power wireless charging solution to meet the varied needs of our customers,” said Dan Trujillo, ENC’s Vice President of Sales. “InductEV’s system creates stability, flexibility, and ease of use. Their proven deployments in transit fleets, with over 3 million miles driven and over 3 GWh of power delivered wirelessly, make them a reliable provider for our new product line.”

InductEV’s wireless charging eliminates electro-mechanical connections, enabling fully hands-free operation that enhances safety, reduces maintenance, and maximizes vehicle uptime. Designed for interoperability across all vehicle classes — including paratransit, low-floor buses, and double-deckers — InductEV’s system enables dependable opportunity charging throughout the day, allowing for a one-to-one replacement of diesel buses and the elimination of battery replacements during the useful life of the vehicle, the media release said.