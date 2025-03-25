CITIC, Sangfor deepen hybrid cloud partnership

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited, has announced the deepening of the strategic partnership with Chinese Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) vendor Sangfor Technologies, integrating Sangfor’s technologies with CITIC’s innovative ICT capabilities to jointly develop innovative, compliant and trusted hybrid cloud services.

CITIC Telecom is a telecommunication vendor that focuses on the China and Hong Kong markets.

The new SmartCLOUD C-FUSION hybrid cloud series integrates the full-stack SmartCLOUD dedicated private cloud, virtual private cloud and public cloud services, providing enterprise customers with a cloud infrastructure which is more autonomous, controllable and compatible with various technical architectures and system combinations, according to a media release.

Sangfor’s full-stack HCI architecture has strengthened CITIC Telecom CPC’s existing cloud service capabilities. The new strategic collaboration between the two companies will focus on developing hybrid cloud solutions that meet the rising technological innovation and regulatory requirements, providing enterprises with more flexible and sustainable hybrid cloud solutions, and helping them enhance their competitive edges, the media release said.

SmartCLOUD C-FUSION Hybrid Cloud series supports “Single Cloud Multiple Chips” architecture. Its full-stack cloud platform is compatible with multiple CPU architectures and application requirements, builds trusted hard chips and empowers the implementation of compliant applications, ensuring diversified hybrid cloud platforms to run seamlessly through the trusted innovation ecosystem.

“We strive to cooperate with an ecosystem of partners, including Sangfor. This announcement signifies our deepened collaboration and dedication to providing innovative and scalable IT solutions. Sangfor’s technological innovation has powered up CITIC Telecom CPC’s ICT capabilities,” said Kenneth Wong, Vice President of Product and Digital Intelligence Development of CITIC Telecom CPC. “We believe the new SmartCLOUD™ C-FUSION series, which includes SmartCLOUD™ C-Compute and SmartCLOUD™ C-vONE, can effectively help enterprises address complex IT infrastructure challenges through a single platform at reduced costs.”