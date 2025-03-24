Valens, MIPI A-PHY silicon vendors test interoperability

Israel’s Valens Semiconductor announced that it hosted successful interoperability testing with seven other vendors of MIPI A-PHY silicon: Analogix, ESWIN Technology, Motorcomm, OmniVision Technologies, Silergy, SimChip, and Velink.

The testing is a key step towards broad adoption of A-PHY in China, where there is already a particularly robust ecosystem of companies developing products around this technology, and signals significant momentum of this technology for the global automotive industry, according to a media release.

MIPI A-PHY is the first standard in the automotive industry for in-vehicle asymmetric high-speed connectivity.

Achieving interoperability is a key milestone in the establishment of an industry standard, backed by a strong ecosystem. This type of standard would increase supply chain security and decrease dependency on vendor pricing. As part of the weeks-long interoperability testing, which took place across multiple events, Valens established A-PHY links with all vendors, indicating strong product maturity for A-PHY silicon, the Israeli company said.

“MIPI A-PHY has strong momentum all around the world, and we’re especially excited about what we’re seeing in China,” said Adar Segal, Head of Automotive Business at Valens Semiconductor. “The ecosystem there is always on the lookout for new technologies that could enable advances in ADAS and autonomous systems, and it is agile enough to adopt them quickly. These multi-company events are just the latest on the road to dominance of the A-PHY standard, in China and beyond. As the first and leading supplier of A-PHY chipsets, we are well positioned to capture a significant share of this market over the coming years.”