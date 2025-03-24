ULVAC to develop dilution refrigerator for quantum computing

Japan’s vacuum tech firm ULVAC and ULVAC CRYOGENICS are developing a next-generation dilution refrigerator for quantum computers with input from IBM.

This product will provide a cryogenic environment essential for the stable operation of quantum computers, and it also promotes technological development and collaboration with research institutions and enterprises, according to a media release.

While cooling systems from overseas manufacturers currently dominate Japan’s market, ULVAC is establishing a domestic production framework to support the advancement of research and development in the country, the Japanese company said.

Superconducting qubits in quantum computers require operation at temperatures near absolute zero, making advanced cooling technology essential. In response to this challenge, ULVAC is developing a new dilution refrigerator. Its key features include in-house manufacturing of core components, high cooling performance, and a scalable modular design.

In the Japanese quantum computing research and industrial market, dilution refrigerators from overseas manufacturers are widely used. However, challenges such as prolonged delivery lead times and delays in maintenance support have become increasingly evident. To address this situation, ULVAC has established an independent domestic production system, ensuring a stable supply and rapid technical support to facilitate the continuous advancement of research institutions and enterprises, the company said.

ULVAC, with input from IBM, has been developing the next generation of dilution refrigeration systems that meet IBM’s specifications for their superconducting qubit-based quantum computers.

“Our goal is to build increasingly complex quantum machines, which means we need partners, like ULVAC, to help develop important components that will allow us to scale both systems and the industry,” said Dr. Jay Gambetta, Vice President of Quantum, IBM Fellow. “We have a long history of partnering with ULVAC to build the complex tools necessary for our semiconductor business, and now we look forward to ULVAC becoming an important part of the quantum industry.”