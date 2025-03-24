Microchip Technology taps Macquarie to sell Tempe wafer fab

This decision is part of Microchip's manufacturing restructuring plan, which Evertiq has previously reported on. With the plan, the company is looking to enhance its operational efficiency and profitability.

Microchip’s product manufacturing and technologies in Fab 2 are being transferred to Fabs 4 and 5 in Oregon and Colorado, respectively.These facilities remain critical to Microchip's long-term manufacturing and capacity objectives.

“The closure and sale of Fab 2 is the latest development in our ongoing restructuring, demonstrating our efforts to resize our manufacturing footprint,” says Michael Finley, senior vice president of fab operations, in a press release. “We believe Macquarie’s extensive experience in the marketing and disposition of assets from advanced equipment to complete facilities positions them well to oversee the sale of Fab 2.”

The Fab 2 site, which includes installed and operational semiconductor equipment, will be marketed and sold under the guidance of the semiconductor and technology team within Macquarie’s Commodities and Global Markets business.