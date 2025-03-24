Chip design centre in Cardiff to create over 100 jobs

A new joint venture between Welsh Government, the UK’s Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult and US chip firm Cadence Design Systems will create over 100 new jobs, support the country’s semiconductor design industry’s growth by providing critical design services to SMEs, and scale-up companies across the UK, according to a media release.

The dedicated semiconductor design centre, which has received £2.5 million (around USD 3.2 million) in Welsh Government investment, funding from Cadence, and support from CSA Catapult, will create new jobs for graduate students in the next five years, and contribute an estimated £34 million (USD 44 million) to the UK economy.

The venture will leverage Cadence’s expertise and AI-driven IC design solutions, CSA Catapult’s advanced facilities and testing capabilities, and Welsh Government’s financial support, the media release said.

“Cadence’s exciting partnership with the Welsh Government and CSA Catapult not only reinforces the international confidence in Wales’ world-class semiconductor sector but also demonstrates our commitment to working with businesses to create the right conditions and opportunity for growth, investment and job creation here in Wales,” said Rebecca Evans, Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning. “The Design Centre will diversify the range of capabilities the sector here can offer, complementing the manufacturing capacity and capitalising on the growing demand for semiconductor microchips.

“Cadence is committed to promoting economic development in Wales,” said Rebecca Dobson, corporate vice president for EMEA at Cadence. “We’re investing to support the high-tech industry in Wales by creating jobs and committing to recruiting and developing top talent, which is crucial for continued semiconductor industry growth and innovation. It’s a win-win for Cadence, the industry, and Wales.”

“We are delighted to be working with Cadence and Welsh Government to create a world-leading facility, creating 100 new jobs in South Wales,” said Martin McHugh, Chief Executive Officer of CSA Catapult. “Through the joint venture, we can address the semiconductor skills gap and strengthen the UK’s leadership position in chip design. It builds on the success of the compound semiconductor cluster in Wales and will create new opportunities for the entire UK semiconductor ecosystem.”

The UK Catapult centres are independent, not-for-profit technology and innovation centres set up by Innovate UK, on behalf of the UK government.