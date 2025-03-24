AM Batteries, TDK partner to scale up battery production

US dry battery electrode (DBE) technology firm AM Batteries has entered a joint development agreement with Japan’s TDK Corporation to pave a path toward energy-efficient battery manufacturing. The partnership aims to enhance sustainability, improve battery manufacturing scalability, and accelerate the development of solid-state batteries, according to a media release.

AM Batteries’ proprietary dry coating technology eliminates the need for solvents and electrode drying — reducing energy consumption by 75% and capital expenditures by 30% in the battery electrode manufacturing process.

Through this collaboration, AM Batteries and TDK will leverage their respective expertise to further optimize battery production and drive advancements in next-generation energy storage solutions.

“As global battery demand surges, manufacturers must find ways to scale production efficiently while cutting costs and environmental impact,” said Lie Shi, CEO of AM Batteries. “We are honored to partner with TDK and create new sustainable, cost-effective standards in battery production.”

“Partnering with AM Batteries marks a key step in making battery production more efficient and environmentally friendly,” said Shigeki Sato, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager, Technology & Intellectual Property HQ, TDK Corporation. “Dry coating technology offers a compelling path to reducing waste and energy use while maintaining high performance and enabling next-generation battery chemistries.”

TDK Ventures is an investor of AM Batteries, which is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Japan-based TDK Corporation has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2024, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.6 billion and employed about 101,000 people worldwide.