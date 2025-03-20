Semiconductor startup ChipFlow relocates to Spain

The decision follows the company's receipt of the Seal of Excellence from the European Innovation Council (EIC). The recommendation to establish operations within the European Union was driven by the potential benefits of closer industry ties and increased eligibility for EU Chips Act grants.

ChipFlow has been actively engaged with leading European universities and research centres in open-source Electronic Design Automation (EDA) circles. Spain, with its expanding semiconductor investments and talent pool, was identified as a strategic location for the company’s next phase of development. The firm worked closely with Invest in Spain (ICEX España) to facilitate the transition.

Expansion and hiring plans

Currently operating as a remote-first company with 15 employees across the UK and continental Europe, ChipFlow intends to expand its team in Spain. The company has already hired its first engineer in the country and plans to recruit additional IC designers and software talent.