Semiconductor startup ChipFlow relocates to Spain
ChipFlow, a UK startup developing an open-source semiconductor chip design platform (PaaS), plans to relocate to Spain. With the move, the company aims to unlock new opportunities for growth, talent development, funding and collaboration.
The decision follows the company's receipt of the Seal of Excellence from the European Innovation Council (EIC). The recommendation to establish operations within the European Union was driven by the potential benefits of closer industry ties and increased eligibility for EU Chips Act grants.
ChipFlow has been actively engaged with leading European universities and research centres in open-source Electronic Design Automation (EDA) circles. Spain, with its expanding semiconductor investments and talent pool, was identified as a strategic location for the company’s next phase of development. The firm worked closely with Invest in Spain (ICEX España) to facilitate the transition.
Expansion and hiring plans
Currently operating as a remote-first company with 15 employees across the UK and continental Europe, ChipFlow intends to expand its team in Spain. The company has already hired its first engineer in the country and plans to recruit additional IC designers and software talent.
“Moving ChipFlow to Spain marks an exciting step forward for our company. Spain’s commitment to semiconductor innovation, alongside its growing talent pool and supportive ecosystem, makes it the perfect place for our next chapter. We will be onboarding our first hires in Spain this month and we look forward to working closely with local partners, universities, and industry leaders,” says ChipFlow CEO Tomi Rantakari, in a press release.