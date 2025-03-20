IITK, Mars Antennas team up to develop EV chargers, inverters

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mars Antennas & RF Systems Pvt Ltd to collaborate on the design, development, fabrication and testing of smart electric vehicle (EV) chargers and smart hybrid inverters for Energy Storage System (ESS) applications.

The MoU facilitates knowledge exchange, joint research efforts and industrial collaboration to develop highly efficient, commercially viable and production-ready solutions that comply with both Indian and international standards, according to a media release.

Under this agreement, Mars Antennas will provide the necessary funding, industry insights and access to its manufacturing and testing facilities. IIT Kanpur will bring in its research expertise, advanced facilities, and technical know-how to execute the project, which is scheduled for completion within 12 months

“The recent National Manufacturing Mission announced in the union budget emphasizes the government’s commitment to clean tech manufacturing. It aims to enhance domestic value addition and strengthen the ecosystem for solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors and controllers, electrolysis, wind turbines, high-voltage transmission equipment and grid-scale batteries,” said Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur. “This collaboration aligns with the government’s vision of advancing cutting-edge research and clean technology innovation.”

“The collaboration with Mars Antennas & RF Systems will bridge the gap between research and industry applications, enabling the development of next-generation smart EV chargers and hybrid inverters,” said Dr. Amarendra Edpuganti, Principal Investigator of the project.