Sesa acquires majority stake of InnoFour

As part of the acquisition, InnoFour will be integrated into the Var Industries Business Unit, further strengthening its software solutions and expertise.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Almelo, Netherlands, InnoFour operates in Sweden (Stockholm and Lund) and Norway (Stavanger). The company specializes in Electronic Design Automation (EDA), simulation software solutions, Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) calculations, and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) software. Its customers span various industries, including electronics, aerospace, shipbuilding, defense, automotive, and automation.

InnoFour reported 2024 revenues of approximately EUR 6 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 10%. The company employs a team of 15 skilled professionals and is a partner of Siemens PLM Software, developing engineering software solutions on Siemens Digital Industries Software platforms. Serving around 250 international engineering-intensive enterprises, InnoFour's customer base extends across Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland.

This strategic acquisition enables Sesa Group to expand its expertise and digital solutions within the European engineering sector, particularly in markets with strong manufacturing industries focused on digital transformation.

InnoFour’s Managing Partners and Founders—Peter Bakker, Jaap Schuurman, Rick Stroot, and Bas Hassink—will continue to play an active role in the company's operations.