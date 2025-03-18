Taiyo Yuden Completes New MLCC Building

The Tamamura plant serves as the headquarters for the company’s MLCC manufacturing and also acts as a development hub for products slated for mass production.

The new building was constructed to further enhance the plant's product development capabilities by strengthening its MLCC-related technology on a medium- to long-term basis.

Construction of the new building began in January 2025 and was completed in February 2025. It adds 9,000 square meters of floor space, bringing the total area of the Tamamura plant to 60,649 square meters.