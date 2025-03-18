NaaS joins hands with Xiaomi Auto to boost EV charging

NaaS Technology, the first US-listed EV charging service company in China, has announced a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Auto, a subsidiary of Xiaomi Group.

By integrating NaaS’s extensive charging network with Xiaomi Auto, the partnership will provide seamless, efficient and intelligent charging solutions for Xiaomi EV owners nationwide, according to a media release.

Xiaomi Auto users will be able to access NaaS’s charging network in China through Xiaomi Auto App and the in-vehicle charging navigation system.

China’s NEV (New Energy Vehicle) market continues to experience rapid expansion, with both production and sales exceeding 12 million units in 2024, bringing the total number of NEVs on the road to 31.4 million. Since late 2023, EVs have accounted for over 50% of new car sales for consecutive months, making high-quality aftersales service — particularly charging accessibility and efficiency — a key competitive differentiator for automakers.

As of Q3 2024, NaaS has connected nearly 100,000 charging stations and 1.15 million chargers across China, with its platform serving a total of over 13 million transaction users, the media release said.

“This collaboration not only enhances the charging experience for Xiaomi Auto owners but also reflects both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions,” Yang Wang, Chief Executive Officer of NaaS, said. “Looking ahead, NaaS will continue to embrace an open and collaborative approach, leveraging digital intelligence and emerging technologies to make EV charging smarter, more convenient, and more efficient.”