Future Electronics opens a new office in Guadalajara

This move will strengthen Future Electronics operations across key markets, including Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Brazil.

The new office, located in the heart of Guadalajara, places Future Electronics at the centre of Mexico's electronics industry. It also accommodates Future Electronics' expanding Sales, Supply Chain, Finance, Human Resources, and Engineering teams.

The space is optimizsed to support anticipated headcount growth over the next five years, reflecting the company's confidence in the region's potential. The Guadalajara office will serve as a hub for fostering partnerships, driving technological advancements, and delivering world-class service.