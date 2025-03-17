Valens, Rgo, CHERRY team up to design AI robotic systems

Israeli tech companies Valens Semiconductor and RGo Robotics and Austrian firm CHERRY Embedded Solutions have announced a partnership to enhance the design and deployment of AI robotic systems.

This collaboration integrates Rgo’s advanced Perception Engine, Valens’ VA7000 MIPI A-PHY connectivity chipsets, and CHERRY’s Rockchip-based hardware module, delivering design flexibility, cost-efficiency and performance for mobile machines manufacturers, without compromising on performance, Valens Semiconductor said in a media release.

Advanced robotic and intelligent mobile systems rely on AI algorithms, operating primarily on video data from cameras. Short-range connectivity constraints of camera interfaces have often forced developers to place processing units adjacent to cameras, increasing system cost and complexity. Valens’ MIPI A-PHY solution offers the robotics industry reliable high-bandwidth extension, according to the media release.

MIPI A-PHY is the first SerDes standard for sensor connectivity of the widely used CSI-2 interface, ensuring the reliable extension of high bandwidth video to a centralized processing unit over extended distances. As a standard designed for automotive environments, MIPI A-PHY offers exceptional signal integrity for highly demanding electromagnetic conditions, the media release said.

The technology is well suited for machine vision applications including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), edge perception for human driven machines, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and service robots.

“Our Robotics Perception Engine demands high-quality video data, and that’s exactly what Valens’ connectivity solution provides while allowing us to distance the processing unit from the sensors,” said Amir Bousani, Co-Founder & CEO at RGo Robotics. “This will lead to more sensor fusion with optimized designs, while significantly reducing system costs and complexity.”

RGo Robotics has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Caesarea, Israel.

“Our collaboration with RGo Robotics underscores the critical role of MIPI A-PHY technology in delivering high-performance connectivity for AI-driven perception systems,” said Gili Friedman, Head of the Cross-Industry Business Unit at Valens Semiconductor. “With our VA7000 MIPI A-PHY chipsets, we’re allowing robotics developers to optimize camera placement in their systems, paving the way for smarter, more efficient automation. This automotive-grade standard is the foundation for innovation, across industries.”