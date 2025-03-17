CoolCAD, RFMW boost SiC semiconductor devices offerings

US-based RFMW, part of Exponential Technology Group, a distributor of power management and RF and microwave components serving, has announced a strategic partnership with CoolCAD Electronics to enhance its portfolio of high-power and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices.

This agreement strengthens RFMW’s ability to offer customers advanced wide bandgap solutions, enabling superior performance, reliability, and efficiency in high-temperature and high-power applications, according to a media release.

Located in Washington DC, CoolCAD Electronics is a semiconductor design and engineering company specializing in wide bandgap SiC-based integrated circuits and transistor technologies.

Under the agreement, RFMW will distribute CoolCAD’s wide bandgap silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor transistors and integrated circuits (ICs). These cutting-edge devices serve a diverse range of applications, including power electronics, renewable/green energy, military & defense, aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, and data centers.

CoolCAD’s SiC products offer a wide range of voltage options, including 650V, 1200V, 1700V, and 3300V, and are available in multiple package configurations, including high-temperature package options capable of operating up to 200°C. This collaboration will enable customers to leverage CoolCAD’s high-power, high-performance semiconductor devices to drive higher performance in electronic devices, the media release said.

“We are delighted to welcome RFMW’s team on board,” said Tom Bianchi, Chief Revenue Officer of CoolCAD. “Their proven track record of exceptional technical sales, combined with their collaborative approach and deep engagement with engineering teams, makes them the ideal partner to help us achieve our expansion goals.”

“The shift towards wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors like SiC and GaN is accelerating, with SiC proving to be a superior alternative to traditional silicon-based components. CoolCAD’s pioneering work in this space — particularly its unique development of SiC-based ICs that can operate at temperatures up to 500°C — aligns perfectly with our goal of providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers,” said Joel Levine, President of RFMW. “Additionally, their radiation-hardened products and extensive customization capabilities allow us to better serve industries requiring superior performance and reliability, including military, aerospace, and industrial applications.”

CoolCAD’s SiC semiconductor devices are now available through RFMW’s sales network and online store, providing customers with easy access to product information and technical sales support.