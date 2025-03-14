Samsung SDI signs $300M deal to supply ESS batteries to NextEra

South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI has inked a 437.4 billion won (around USD 300.5 million) agreement to supply energy storage solution (ESS) batteries to US energy firm NextEra Energy.

In a regulatory filing, Samsung SDI said the two companies signed the supply contract as part of their multiphased ESS battery supply deal, which was signed in July 2024. Samsung SDI said its supply will be “carried out across multiple projects.”

The South Korean company added it would supply details on additional supply contracts in the future.

According to reports in the Korean media, Samsung SDI and NextEra Energy are finalizing the details of the large-scale contract to supply 6.3 GWh ESS batteries, representing over 11% of the US’s total ESS capacity.

The key product to be supplied to NextEra Energy is the Samsung Battery Box (SBB), a standardized, fully integrated product that combines battery cells, safety systems and air conditioning units in a 20-foot container, according to the Korea Times.

Once linked to the power grid, the SBB can be used as an ESS, offering the advantages of easy transportation and installation.

The global energy storage market is dominated by Chinese products that use low-cost lithium iron phosphate batteries, a report by the Korea Herald said. According to Korean marketing research firm SNE Research, China accounted for approximately 86% of the energy storage market last year.