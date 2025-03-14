Ainos, ASE team up to boost AI scent digitization

AI-driven scent digitization company Ainos has announced a strategic collaboration with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), a Taiwanese provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services.

This partnership aims to enhance semiconductor manufacturing by leveraging Ainos’ patented AI Nose technology to analyze airborne chemicals into "Smell IDs,” enhancing process efficiency, environmental safety, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance, according to a media release.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos develops medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA technologies.

With this collaboration, Ainos takes a major step in its mission to digitize scent — expanding its expertise from healthcare applications to industrial automation.

AI Nose, originally developed for volatile organic compound (VOC) detection in medical diagnostics, is now expanding to smart factories. By unlocking insights from invisible chemical patterns in the air, AI Nose has the potential to improve manufacturing precision, reduce waste, and drive sustainable operations.

In Japanese semiconductor manufacturing facilities, AI Nose has successfully identified 22 different VOCs with nearly 80% accuracy, proving its potential to enhance real-time safety monitoring and environmental analysis, the media release said.

In robotics, Ainos has recently formed a strategic collaboration with ugo, Inc., a Japanese service robot company, to develop the world's first robot with a sense of smell, further unlocking robot's capabilities in industrial safety, public security and more.

In semiconductor production, airborne chemicals and VOCs have traditionally been overlooked, despite their impact on process stability, equipment longevity, and environmental conditions.

With this partnership, Ainos and ASE will work to integrate AI-powered VOC detection into ASE's smart factories, with the aim of transforming air composition data into actionable insights that will optimize manufacturing processes by detecting subtle changes in air chemistry, enable predictive maintenance by identifying early signs of material wear, oxidation, and contamination, and enhance environmental monitoring to meet stringent ESG regulations and improve workplace safety.

“This announcement reinforces ASE’s commitment to AI-driven manufacturing, environmental safety, and ESG excellence,” said Dr Tien Wu, CEO of ASE. “We’re pushing the boundaries of innovation together with Ainos by digitizing scent that will help enhance operational efficiency while advancing sustainability.”