VIA optronics team up with Solectrix on embedded vision solutions

The companies intend to use their combined expertise and capabilities to design, develop, and produce advanced camera and display technologies as well as embedded vision systems.

Within the cooperation VIA will handle the development of camera and interactive display technologies while Solectrix will work in the field of the development of related electronic control units, as well as embedded systems and software.

“We are thrilled to announce this strategic collaboration with Solectrix. We will leverage our shared knowledge and expertise to provide complete camera systems to our customers in various markets. We are pleased to find a partner to bring our products and technologies on a next level,” says Dr. Jasmin Wagner, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of VIA, in a press release.

The combination of the companies' expertise aims to enable both to develop scalable, robust solutions for a range of applications, including industrial automation, security, monitoring, and other high-performance markets.