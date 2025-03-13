Rick Madormo to lead Allegro’s global sales

Rick will be responsible for leading Allegro's global sales organisation and driving revenue growth across automotive and industrial end markets, succeeding Max Glover. Max will transition into an advisory role until his departure on May 16, 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick to Allegro," says Mike Doogue, President and CEO, in a press release. "His semiconductor industry background aligns perfectly with our strategic focus on driving growth across the e-Mobility and industrial markets. We are confident that his results-driven expertise, coupled with Allegro’s leading sensing and power technology, will be instrumental in driving Allegro's continued success. I would like to thank Max for his many contributions to Allegro, including his role in the strategic expansion of our sales teams to gain access to market leading customers, helping us to achieve record sales.”

Rick Madormo brings with him more than 25 years of sales experience in the semiconductor industry to Allegro. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Wolfspeed, where he led a global team and oversaw the growth, strategy and operations of the entire sales organisation.