Omni Design Technologies opens Austin design centre

This expansion marks the company's sixth design and development center, complementing existing locations in Northern California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

“Austin's deep-rooted legacy in circuit design makes it a natural fit as we aggressively pursue the world's top design talent,” says Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies, in a press release. “We're excited to expand our team in this vibrant city, fueling our growth in data center, broadband wireless, automotive and emerging applications.”