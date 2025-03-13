Mike Doogue takes the helm as President and CEO of Allegro

Mr. Doogue’s ascension to CEO comes after 27 years of rising through the leadership ranks at Allegro, originally as an engineer and later as a business leader. Immediately before this promotion, Mr. Doogue served as Allegro’s Executive Vice President and its first CTO.

“Mike has been instrumental in shaping our strategy, developing our technology roadmap and creating new, innovative products that drive customer value, and we are confident that he is the right person to drive Allegro to the next level,” says Joseph Martin, Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors, in a press release. “The leadership transition we are announcing today represents the culmination of a long-term and thoughtful succession planning process led by our Board.”

Mr. Doogue succeeds Vineet Nargolwala, who is stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.