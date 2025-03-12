Teradyne to acquire Quantifi Photonics

With this acquisition, Teradyne aims to enhance its capabilities in scalable photonic IC test solutions. The integration of PIC technology into high-performance computing applications is becoming increasingly critical, particularly in supporting artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. PICs leverage wafer-based manufacturing, multi-die integration, and advanced packaging with high-speed I/O interfaces, making them a key component in next-gen computing infrastructure.

“The extraordinary growth and complexity driven by Cloud AI will require optical interconnect solutions to support the bandwidth and reduce the power required for next-generation networks,” says Teradyne CEO, Greg Smith, in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome the Quantifi Photonics team to Teradyne to accelerate the development of cost-effective, high-throughput test solutions for wafer-level, die/multi-die and co-packaged optical module testing.”

Quantifi Photonics co-founder and CEO Iannick Monfils highlighted the strategic benefits of the acquisition, emphasizing the complementary strengths of the two companies.