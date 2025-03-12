Teradyne to acquire Quantifi Photonics
Teradyne has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Quantifi Photonics, a privately held company specialising in photonic integrated circuit (PIC) testing. The acquisition is expected to be finalised in the second quarter of 2025.
With this acquisition, Teradyne aims to enhance its capabilities in scalable photonic IC test solutions. The integration of PIC technology into high-performance computing applications is becoming increasingly critical, particularly in supporting artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. PICs leverage wafer-based manufacturing, multi-die integration, and advanced packaging with high-speed I/O interfaces, making them a key component in next-gen computing infrastructure.
“The extraordinary growth and complexity driven by Cloud AI will require optical interconnect solutions to support the bandwidth and reduce the power required for next-generation networks,” says Teradyne CEO, Greg Smith, in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome the Quantifi Photonics team to Teradyne to accelerate the development of cost-effective, high-throughput test solutions for wafer-level, die/multi-die and co-packaged optical module testing.”
Quantifi Photonics co-founder and CEO Iannick Monfils highlighted the strategic benefits of the acquisition, emphasizing the complementary strengths of the two companies.
“By combining Quantifi Photonics’ deep expertise in photonic testing and Teradyne’s leadership in semiconductor ATE, we are uniquely positioned to revolutionise photonics high-volume manufacturing,” Monfils says. “The silicon photonics market is at an inflection point that requires innovative, state-of-the-art solutions to unlock its full potential. By combining our strengths, Teradyne and Quantifi Photonics will provide customers with complete turn-key photonic test solutions that allow them to scale. Quantifi Photonics is excited to join the Teradyne family.”