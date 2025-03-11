Greaves teams up with Indofast for battery swapping

Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML), the electric mobility division of Indian conglomerate Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), is partnering with Indofast Energy, a 50-50 joint venture between Indian Oil and SUN Mobility, to advance last-mile transportation solutions in the country.

The partnership targets B2B fleets and ride-sharing services, offering electric two-wheeler and energy solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the industry, according to a media release.

The collaboration introduces the Ampere ‘Magnus SW.S,’ a scooter integrated with Indofast Energy’s battery-swapping technology. Aimed at gig economy riders traveling over 100 kilometers daily, the vehicle allows users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones at Indofast Energy’s growing network of swapping stations.

“Our partnership with Indofast Energy represents a step forward in addressing the evolving needs of the mobility sector,” Arun Srivastava, Head of B2B Business at Greaves Electric Mobility, said. “By integrating advanced battery-swapping technology with the Magnus platform, we are aiming to enable quick, efficient, and sustainable operations for businesses and gig economy partners.”

The initiative supports GEML’s focus on sustainable mobility and aligns with Indofast Energy’s goal of establishing battery swapping as a standard charging method for commuters, the media release said.