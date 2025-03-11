DHL and Cox Automotive launch UK EV battery service center

The collaboration will involve opening a brand-new EV battery services center in Rugby, including 35,000 square feet of dedicated space. It will be incorporated into DHL’s existing EV Centre of Excellence, which already possesses EV battery repair, storage, logistics, and remanufacturing facilities.

It’s part of the industry’s shift toward compliance with a new series of government regulations addressing emissions and safety standards. The new center is expected to handle thousands of batteries annually.

Additionally, DHL has invested £800,000 in developing an EV battery energy storage system. Its investment will allow it to fully discharge EV batteries and recirculate it back into the service center to support aspects like the EV remanufacturing process. The goal behind this new technology is to improve the adoption of EVs by providing customers with reliable battery support services on a vast scale.

Other evidence indicates that this is precisely what customers want, with a Cox Automotive report finding that 68% of UK drivers wanted more transparent information on different aspects of EV batteries, including recycling, expected lifespan, and overall battery health.

According to DHL Supply Chain managing director Paul Stone, “Handling, transporting and storing EV batteries is a complex process, presenting some unique challenges. We’ve been listening and working with the industry to create a more robust end-to-end solution for the EV batteries that effectively and reliably addresses challenges for manufacturers and fleets.”

Cox Automotive International President Martin Forbes said, “As the automotive industry attempts to balance government mandates, consumer concerns about the durability of EVs, and a lack of technical expertise, the market requires tangible solutions and infrastructure to address barriers to EV adoption.”

The UK isn’t alone in its desire to expand its capacity for supplementary services related to EV batteries. North American, Asian, and European markets are already making significant investments to improve aspects of the EV battery lifecycle, including recycling and remanufacturing.

With vehicle electrification continuing at a relatively glacial pace, different nations hope to take advantage of the new era of transportation. Early entrants into the sector will provide themselves with a competitive edge that could unlock enormous growth opportunities in the future.