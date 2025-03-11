ASML and imec team up to advance European research and sustainability

Under the agreement, ASML will provide imec with access to its full product portfolio, including 0.55 NA EUV, 0.33 NA EUV, DUV immersion, YieldStar optical metrology, and HMI single- and multi-beam technologies. These systems will be installed in imec's pilot line and the EU- and Flemish-funded NanoIC pilot line, creating an infrastructure for sub-2nm semiconductor R&D.

The collaboration will focus on key areas such as silicon photonics, memory, and advanced packaging, supporting full-stack innovation for semiconductor-based AI applications. This initiative is expected to strengthen Europe’s position in the global semiconductor industry by fostering cutting-edge research and development.

“This agreement marks the next step in the longstanding co-operation between ASML and imec. It signals our joint ambitions to develop solutions for the semiconductor industry and fits our strategy of investing in technology and innovation that will benefit society at large,” says ASML’s president and CEO Christophe Fouquet in a press release.

Funding for the partnership includes investments from ASML, along with financial support from the Chips Joint Undertaking, the Flemish government, and the Dutch government. This collaboration aligns with broader European efforts to enhance semiconductor capabilities and reduce reliance on external supply chains.