Kalyani partners with Compal to make servers in India

Kalyani Powertrain Ltd (KPTLP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has entered into a technology licensing agreement with South Korean maker of notebook computers Compal Electronics for the manufacturing of X86 platform servers in India.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the server business using locally manufactured solutions in India, in line with the Indian government’s “Make in India” policy.

Compal will provide Kalyani with technological support related to servers, including overseeing local production, assembly, testing activities and final sales.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Kalyani Group. Compal is actively advancing its server business and establishing multiple partnerships,” said Tony Bonadero, CEO of Compal. “Kalyani Group’s extensive experience in the Indian market will create synergistic effects in our collaboration. We look forward to this being just the beginning, with more ICT related business opportunities in the future to create greater value together.”

“Collaborating with Compal to manufacture server products in India will further enhance India’s manufacturing competitiveness,” said Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & Jt MD Bharat Forge. “We are ecstatic and encouraged by the trust Compal have reposed on Kalyani group for the proposed cooperation.”

Kalyani’s electronics division also announced the launch of ‘Made in India’ servers from their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

“The factory is poised to stimulate local businesses, attract and contribute significantly to the region’s manufacturing potential,” said the company in a filing with the exchanges.

The electronics division of Kalyani Group is engaged in manufacture of electric vehicle components, electric motorcycles, electric three-wheelers and retrofit of IC engine commercial vehicles in to electric ones.

Bharat Forge is one of India’s largest automotive components manufacturers. The company has diversified into various sectors, including defense, aerospace, and now information technology infrastructure through its subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain.