indie partners with GF to boost automotive radar tech

California-based indie Semiconductor, an automotive solutions company, has announced a strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries (GF) to develop its portfolio of high-performance radar systems-on-chip (SoC).

These SoCs, manufactured on GF’s 22FDX platform, will target 77 GHz and 120 GHz radar applications for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and adjacent industrial applications, according to a media release.

Automotive radar adoption is being accelerated by global vehicle safety regulation, new car assessment programs, and consumer demand for convenience features. As a result, new vehicles will feature at least four radar sensors, and this is expected to double in next-generation platforms to meet the growing use cases.

indie’s 77 GHz SoCs are used in systems for both longer-range detection to monitor surroundings and detect obstacles, enabling use cases including forward collision warning (FCW), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and shorter-range applications such as blind spot detection (BSD), cross-traffic alert and automated parking. The 77 GHz radar solution is at the advanced design-in stage with a Tier 1 customer, supporting multiple automotive OEMs.

The 120 GHz solutions will target in-cabin applications requiring higher resolution and precision over shorter ranges, such as occupant monitoring and detection of vital signs such as heartbeat and respiration. indie’s 120 GHz SoC supports antenna-in-package designs, enabling smaller systems to be developed without compromising performance, cost or in-cabin aesthetics.

The design innovation and functional integration of analog, digital, RF, power management and memory functions in indie’s radar solutions are enabled by GF’s automotive-qualified 22nm fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process technology. For automotive ADAS and processing applications that rely on responsive, always-on wireless connectivity, GF’s 22FDX platform offers FinFET-class performance and energy efficiency in a planar technology with state-of-the-art PPA (Power, Performance, Area) and RF performance.

“indie has been working closely with GlobalFoundries for several years, and this strategic collaboration for our high-performance radar portfolio builds on the success of an established relationship,” said Michael Wittmann, chief operating officer at indie. “Our goal is to keep our customers at the forefront of technology in the increasingly competitive automotive sector, and the combination of indie’s design innovation and the foundry’s manufacturing leadership will enable safety-critical radar-based ADAS technologies to be deployed cost-effectively across automotive and industrial mobility applications.”